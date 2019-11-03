CM reviews crop loss in rain-hit Akola, assures all help to

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday toured Akola district to review the crop losses due to unseasonal rains and assured all necessary assistance to farmers. He said the current situation would be treated the way steps are taken in case of a drought, and surveys of crop losses will be completed by November 6.

The state government on Saturday approved Rs 10,000 crore as a special provision to provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. On Sunday, the chief minister visited Lakhanwada, Chikhalgaon and Mhaispur villages in Akola to inspect the crop damages due to unseasonal rains and interacted with farmers.

"I assure all farmers that state government firmly stands with our farmers & all the necessary steps and assistance will be provided," he said in a tweet. "We have already announced Rs 10,000 crore. Will treat this situation like drought, directed to do all surveys (Panchanama) before 6th November," he further tweeted.

Fadnavis also asked the officials concerned to act as mediators between the insurance companies and farmers so that the latter could get quick and maximum assistance. He also asked the officials to ensure that not a single farmer was deprived of financial assistance.

As per an initial evaluation, crops on 54.22 lakh hectares spread across 325 talukas in some districts have been damaged. The damaged crops include jowar, paddy, cotton and soyabean. The state witnessed unprecedented post monsoon showers this year, especially due to cyclones in the Arabian Sea.

Most of the crop damage due to untimely showers was caused in the second and third weeks of October..

