13-year-old girl commits suicide

A 13-year-old-girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan in her room in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Sunday. The girl a class 8 student was found hanging from a fan in her house in Nabadwip's Ranir Chara area this morning, they said.

The body was sent to Shaktinagar hospital for autopsy, they added. The girl was scolded by her mother on Saturday night for not paying attention to her studies, the police added.

