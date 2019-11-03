Rohtang Pass closed after snowfall

The Rohtang Pass on the Manali-Keylong highway in Himachal Pradesh has been closed for vehicular traffic after a snowfall on Sunday, the police said. About six inches snowfall has been reported at Rohtang Pass, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

Subsequently, the pass situated at a height of about 3.980 meters has been closed for vehicular traffic, he added. Located around 51 km from Manali in Kullu district, Rohtang Pass is a gateway to Lahaul and Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)