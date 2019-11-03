International Development News
Development News Edition

Successfully dealt with issues in problematic place like Kashmir: Satya Pal Malik

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 21:15 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Satya Pal Malik, who was sworn in as the governor of Goa on Sunday, said he successfully dealt with the issues in Kashmir, which is known as a "problematic place", and looks to spend his tenure in the coastal state in a peaceful way. Jammu and Kashmir are peaceful now and is on the path of progress, Malik who was the last governor of the erstwhile state said.

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog administered the oath of office to Malik at the Raj Bhavan here. "I have come from Kashmir which is known to be a very problematic place. I have dealt there successfully and handled all issues. Jammu and Kashmir are a peaceful and good place now which is on the path of progress. The leadership there is non-controversial. They are doing their work very well, so I feel that I would be spending time here in a much peaceful way," he said.

"People here are good. The chief minister is talking less but Goa has a name across the world," he added. Malik, 73, replaced Mridula Sinha who was holding the Goa governor's post since August 2014.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was amongst the prominent dignitaries who attended the swearing-in ceremony. Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be a state from October 31 after the Centre withdrew its special status under Article 370 on August 5 and split it into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

On Thursday, Radha Krishna Mathur and G C Murmu took oath as the first Lt Governors of the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

