District Magistrate issues directives ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, the District Magistrate of Ayodhya has issued various directives keeping in mind the law and order situation in the district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 10:49 IST
A copy of Ayodhya District Magistrate's order. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, the District Magistrate of Ayodhya has issued various directives keeping in mind the law and order situation in the district. In an order dated October 30, the District Magistrate has prohibited all persons, organisations or groups from attempting to disturb social harmony through any programs or statements.

Civilians have also been barred from keeping, using or demonstrating firearms, explosives, lathi or other sharp weapons. Licensed weapons have also been banned for use and demonstration at public events. "In any public place, no person will join such a group whose motive is to participate in activities against the law," the order stated.

Some other directives in the order included a ban on accumulating explosives, acid or stones, ban on the use of loudspeakers and strict action on defamatory posts against deities on social media. Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on Sunday said that the state police is ready and if needed the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order ahead of the apex court verdict.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench heard the Ayodhya case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days and reserved its verdict on October 16. The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17, when the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires.

The Hindu parties, during the hearing, had argued that the entire 2.77 acres of land is the birthplace or "janm sthan" of Lord Ram while the Muslim parties claimed the title over the land, saying Muslims had ownership of the land since 1528 when the mosque was built. (ANI)

Also Read: Ayodhya: SC allows Muslim parties to bring written note on its record

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

