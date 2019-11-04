International Development News
Development News Edition

AP: Police seize 500 kg of cannabis, arrest 2 people in Narsipatnam

The Narsipatnam Excise police have seized about 500 kg of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh rupees in a tempo van in Vishakhapatnam district on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 17:56 IST
AP: Police seize 500 kg of cannabis, arrest 2 people in Narsipatnam
The police seized 500 kg of cannabis in Narsipatnam on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Narsipatnam Excise police have seized about 500 kg of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh rupees from a tempo van in Vishakhapatnam district on Monday. The police have arrested two people in this regard, while two others escaped from the spot, said Bhaskar Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise Department.

He stated that the vehicle was coming from the Vishakhapatnam Agency area to deliver cannabis to other states. After getting information from reliable sources, the department officers were alerted and held a check post at Narsipatnam. The cannabis was found under the plain wood cover in the van. Along with cannabis, the Excise Police also recovered Rs 47,660 in cash.

A case has been registered under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Attempts to catch the remaining suspects are underway.

Also Read: HP: Man held with 914 grams of cannabis in Kullu

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Two-day consultation meeting at IISER

A two-day consultation meeting is being held by the IISER here from Tuesday as part of the process of framing a National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications by the Department of Science and Technology. The meeting will be held...

IPS officer Aditya Mishra appointed chairman of Land Ports Authority of India

Senior IPS officer Aditya Mishra was on Monday appointed as the chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India LPAI, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry. Mishra is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.The Appoin...

Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes next year recognizing her 25-year career on U.S. television, organizers said on Monday. DeGeneres, 61, will be only the second recipient of the Carol Burnet...

Thief killed in firing by security guard in Assam

A thief was killed in firing by a security guard of a government paper mill at Panchgram here when he and his accomplices attacked the security personnel posted there, official sources said on Monday. The gang of five thieves armed with l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019