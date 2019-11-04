Central team to review welfare schemes in Raj

A Central government team will visit Rajasthan to review the execution of various public welfare schemes of the Union rural development and panchayati raj ministry in the state, an official said on Monday. As part of the 7-day visit starting Wednesday, the six-member team will visit Sirohi and Bhilwara districts, Additional Chief Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, Rajeshwar Singh said.

The visit will conclude on November 11. The delegation will review the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA Scheme, Sansad Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), National Rural Livelihoods Mission, Deendayal Upadhyaya Rural Skills Scheme and National Social Assistance Programme.

