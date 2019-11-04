Plea fled in SC seeking NIA investigation against WhatsApp, others into snooping allegations
A plea was filed on Monday in the Supreme Court seeking NIA investigation and lodging of FIR against Facebook, WhatsApp, and NSO Group under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating fundamental privacy of Indians.
A plea was filed on Monday in the Supreme Court seeking NIA investigation and lodging of FIR against Facebook, WhatsApp, and NSO Group under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating fundamental privacy of Indians. RSS Idealogue KN Govindacharya filed the petition seeking a direction to initiate perjury proceedings against WhatsApp for allegedly misleading apex court in a case by claiming that users data is fully encrypted and no one including WhatsApp has the key.
The plea was filed in the wake of reports about WhatsApp's revelation that some journalists, lawyers and human rights activists were spied upon using a surveillance technology developed by Israel-based NSO Group. Govindacharya also sought protection and enforcement of the fundamental right of privacy of crores of Indians, which is being violated by illegal surveillance being carried out by Apps and Internet Companies. (ANI)
Also Read: UPDATE 3-WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- others
- Indians
- Supreme Court
- Israel
- human rights activists
- lawyers
- journalists
ALSO READ
25,000 of 1 lakh overseas Indians registered in e-rolls voted in LS polls: EC
Conductor Zubin Mehta takes final bow with Israeli orchestra
Senior Israeli official attends Bahrain security meeting focusing on Iran
Linking Aadhaar to social media: All pleas transferred to Supreme Court, hearing in January
Irregular heartbeat more common in American Indians: Study