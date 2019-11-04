International Development News
Development News Edition

Plea fled in SC seeking NIA investigation against WhatsApp, others into snooping allegations

A plea was filed on Monday in the Supreme Court seeking NIA investigation and lodging of FIR against Facebook, WhatsApp, and NSO Group under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating fundamental privacy of Indians.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:14 IST
Plea fled in SC seeking NIA investigation against WhatsApp, others into snooping allegations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A plea was filed on Monday in the Supreme Court seeking NIA investigation and lodging of FIR against Facebook, WhatsApp, and NSO Group under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating fundamental privacy of Indians. RSS Idealogue KN Govindacharya filed the petition seeking a direction to initiate perjury proceedings against WhatsApp for allegedly misleading apex court in a case by claiming that users data is fully encrypted and no one including WhatsApp has the key.

The plea was filed in the wake of reports about WhatsApp's revelation that some journalists, lawyers and human rights activists were spied upon using a surveillance technology developed by Israel-based NSO Group. Govindacharya also sought protection and enforcement of the fundamental right of privacy of crores of Indians, which is being violated by illegal surveillance being carried out by Apps and Internet Companies. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 3-WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Hideout of LeT terrorist destroyed in Sopore

Police and security forces have destroyed a terrorist hideout in an orchard in Sopore district, which was bring used as a hiding place for Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Sajad Hyder. Police and Security Forces unearth, raided and destroyed a ter...

Rafael Nadal takes top spot in ATP Rankings

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Monday reclaimed his top position in the latest ATP Rankings. The 33-year-old reached the top spot for the eighth time.Im super happy with my season. It was a tough beginning but then I was able to find a...

Heavy rain likely in parts of Maha

Few places in the coastal Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive rainfall this week apart from isolated areas in Marathwada region, an IMD official said on Monday. He said heavy rainfall is likely at few places in Madhya M...

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe police give unions green light for public sector protest

Zimbabwe police have given public sector workers permission to march for better pay on Wednesday in what is widely seen as a test of President Emmerson Mnangagwas willingness to tolerate dissent.A notice received from police by the Apex Cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019