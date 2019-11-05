International Development News
IED blast in Imphal, 5 injured

Four policemen and one civilian were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Thangal Bazaar in Imphal on Monday.

IED blast in Imphal, 5 injured
Visuals from the spot where the IED blast took place on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Four policemen and one civilian were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Thangal Bazaar in Imphal on Monday. Those injured were rushed to Raj Medicity, where they are being treated.

The blast took place at 9.20 am. More details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

