IED blast in Imphal, 5 injured

Four policemen and one civilian were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Thangal Bazaar in Imphal on Monday. Those injured were rushed to Raj Medicity, where they are being treated.

The blast took place at 9.20 am. More details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)

