Shift my mother to place equipped for winter: Mehbooba Mufti'd daughter to J-K admn

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 12:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 11:55 IST
Shift my mother to place equipped for winter: Mehbooba Mufti'd daughter to J-K admn
Srinagar: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference in Srinagar, on Jan 20, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has asked the administration to shift her mother, under detention at a guesthouse here for the last three months, to a place equipped to deal with the Valley's harsh winter. The Centre will be responsible if anything happens to Mehbooba, the president of the PDP, Iltija Mufti has written in a letter to the Srinagar deputy commissioner.

"I've repeatedly raised concerns about the well being of my mother. I wrote to DC Srinagar a month ago to shift her someplace equipped for the harsh winter. If anything happens to her, the Indian government will be responsible," Iltija said in a tweet on Tuesday using her mother's Twitter handle. She also posted a picture of her hand-written letter to the deputy commissioner.

"As you are aware my mother Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, former CM J&K has been jailed since 5 August. A doctor recently ran multiple tests on her as she was not keeping well. As per those tests, her Vitamin D, hemoglobin and Calcium levels are low," Iltija Mufti wrote. She said Mehbooba Mufti should be shifted to another location more suitable for the harsh winter.

"The accommodation she is currently lodged in is not equipped for Kashmir's harsh winters. Keeping in mind these points, I would like to request you to shift her to another location more suitable. I hope you will address this problem urgently," the PDP leader's daughter said. \RMehbooba is among the many political leaders, including erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir's former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, who have been under detention in Srinagar since August 5, the day the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and the decision to bifurcate the state into two union territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

