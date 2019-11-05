International Development News
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 12:13 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 12:13 IST
Following are the top stories at 12 noon:

BOM4 MH-RAUT-CM Next Maharashtra CM will be from Shiv Sena: Raut

Mumbai: Amid the deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reiterated that the state's next chief minister will be from his party.

DEL9 CBI-BANKFRAUD-SEARCHES

CBI searches 169 locations in connection with 35 bank fraud cases New Delhi: The CBI is conducting searches in 169 locations across the country in connection with 35 bank fraud cases involving funds of over Rs 7,000 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL11 UP-EPF-ARREST

EPF scam: Former UPPCL MD AP Mishra arrested Lucknow: Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited AP Mishra was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees' provident fund in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL.

DEL10 JK-MEHBOOBA-DAUGHTER

Shift my mother to place equipped for winter: Mehbooba Mufti'd daughter to J-K admn Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has asked the administration to shift her mother, under detention at a guesthouse here for the last three months, to a place equipped to deal with the Valley's harsh winter.

DEL12 JK-NC-PRISONERS

NC asks govt to release political prisoners in J-K Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) on Tuesday urged the government to release all political leaders being detained in Jammu and Kashmir, allow political activities and normalise the situation there.

DEL6 DL-AIR QUALITY

Delhi: Pollution levels likely to drop due to wind, air quality remains 'very poor' New Delhi: Pollution levels in the national capital are expected to drop on Tuesday due to an increase in wind speed even as air quality remained in the 'very poor' category in the morning.

CAL1 MN-BLAST

Five cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast Imphal: At least six persons, including five police commandos, were injured in a powerful IED blast at Imphal town of Manipur on Tuesday, police said.

DEL3 JK-FIRING

Pak opens fire at forward posts in Poonch Jammu: Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday targeted forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with small arms firing, a defence official said.

DES2 DL-POLICE-PROTEST

Police-lawyer clash: Delhi Police personnel protest assault on policemen New Delhi: Hundreds of police personnel gathered outside the police headquarters here on Tuesday to protest the assault on policemen following a clash with lawyers.

MDS1 TL-TAHSILDAR-DRIVER

Woman Tahsildar's driver succumbs to burns Hyderabad: A day after a woman tahsildar was allegedly burnt alive in her office near here, her driver who tried to rescue her, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, police said.

CAL2 OD-DEPRESSION

Depression over Bay of Bengal may intensify into cylonic storm: MeT Bhubaneswar: A fresh low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday, the Meteorological Centre here said.

BUSINESS

DEL4 BIZ-WGC-INDIA-DEMAND

India's gold demand falls 32 pc in Q3 on high prices, economic slowdown: WGC New Delhi: India's gold demand slumped 32 per cent to 123.9 tonnes in the September quarter as higher prices and economic slowdown reduced the appetite for the yellow metal, according to a report.

DEL1 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN

Sensex, Nifty open on tepid note; Yes Bank rallies 5 pc Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from its record peak in early trade on Tuesday as investors booked profits amid positive cues from global equities.

FOREIGN

FGN10 US-UN-2NDLD CLIMATE

US notifies UN of its withdrawal from landmark Paris climate accord Washington: The US has formally notified the UN of its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate accord, a landmark global agreement which brought together 188 nations, including India, to combat global warming. By Lalit K Jha

FGN5 US-TRUMP-XI

Trump invites Xi to US to sign phase one of trade agreement, says official Washington: US President Donald Trump has invited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to sign the phase one of a bilateral trade deal when it is agreed upon, according to a top White House official. By Lalit K Jha CK



Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

UPDATE 3-China cuts loan rate for 1st time since 2016, seeks to soothe bond market

Chinas central bank cut the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility MLF loans on Tuesday for the first time since early 2016, as policymakers work to prop up a slowing economy hit by weaker demand at home and abroad.Analy...

Afghan president, Chinese FM discuss dialogue with Taliban

Kabul, Nov 5 AP Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have discussed a planned meeting in Beijing that would include Afghan figures and Taliban representatives. That meeting known as intra-Afghan dialogue was ...

NBA roundup: Suns send Sixers to first loss

Devin Booker scored a season-high 40 points on Monday, and Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 10 assists as the host Phoenix Suns handed the Philadelphia 76ers their first loss of the season, 114-109. Aron Baynes had 15 points and made three 3...

Revenue official caught taking bribe in Rajasthan's Barmer district

A revenue department official was arrested on Tuesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Rajasthans Barmer district, officials said. The revenue official Patwari, identified as Govind Ram, had demanded Rs ...
  

