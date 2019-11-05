Chirag Paswan appointed as LJP president

Chirag Paswan was appointed as the Chief of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) during the party's national executive meeting on Tuesday. With this development, Chirag has replaced his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan as LJP president.

The decision comes ahead of the next Assembly elections in the state, the sources said. Ram Vilas Paswan, the sources said, will be the party's patron now.

LJP, which mainly draws support from a section of the Dalit community is set to begin its membership campaign on its foundation day on November 28. Chirag Paswan is Member of Parliament from Jamui, Bihar. (ANI)

