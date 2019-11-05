International Development News
Maha: As rain ruins crops, ten farmers end life in Marathwada

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:30 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:30 IST
At least ten cases of farmer suicides were reported from Marathwada region of Maharashtra in the last four days as unseasonal rains damaged crops, officials said on Tuesday. In all these cases, reasons for the suicide were yet to be ascertained.

Heavy unseasonal showers have laid waste to Kharif crops such as soybean, jowar, maize and cotton in this central Maharashtra region. Three incidents of farmer suicide were reported in Nanded district since November 1, a senior district official told PTI.

In Beed district, two farmers committed suicide in the last three days, said a senior district official. "We can not comment on whether those deaths were due to damage caused to the crops by the rain or indebtedness," he said.

In Latur district, three incidents of farmer suicides were reported, with crop loss caused by the heavy rain or indebtedness suspected to be the reason, said a senior police official. Two farmers also committed suicide in Osmanabad and Parbhani districts, but the reasons for their extreme act were not known yet, officials said.

Ramdas Karale (40), resident of Hingoli district, allegedly attempted suicide by drinking pesticide. He, however, survived and was undergoing treatment, said a police official. Besides, farmers dying of heart attack amid the havoc caused by the unseasonal rain were also reported in the region.

Krishna Eknath Kakde (38), resident of Dhanora in Aurangabad district, died of a heart attack after he lost his standing kharif crop due to the rain. He was debt-ridden and worried about his daughter's wedding which was to take place next month, his family told reporters.

Prakash Chormule (47) from Pus village in Beed died of heart attack. His soybean and cotton crops were completely lost due to the incessant rainfall last week, said a senior district official. Rameshwar Gugle (30), resident of Waghjali in Hingoli district died of a heart attack, officials said. All his crops were ruined by the rain, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

