Tiger division chief meets J&K lieutenant governor

The general officer commanding (GoC) of the 26 Infantry Division called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday and briefed him about the security situation. Major General Sharad Kapoor met Murmu at the Raj Bhawan here and briefed him about the security situation in the area of his responsibility, an official said.

The two reviewed issues relating to the pattern of infiltration from across the international border and the Line of Control, and discussed various other issues relating to the overall security environment in the area. Meanwhile, Jammu Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta also Murmu at the Raj Bhawan.

Gupta briefed the Lt governor about the functioning and the steps initiated for efficient delivery of public services by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC). The mayor also discussed issues pertaining to effective solid waste management, reorganisation of the JMC, installation of street lights, strengthening of the veterinary section and simplification of building permission process. PTI AB

