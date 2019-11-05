4 held for shooting dead 22-year-old in Maha's Thane

Four persons were arrested on Tuesday for shooting dead a 22-year-old man in Ulhasnagar area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said. Bharat Chandrakant Lashkar was talking with his friends near a school late Monday night when the four accused arrived there and one of them shot him from point blank range, a Vittalwadi police station official said.

He identified the accused as Abhijit Bodle, Krishna Kumbhar, Uday Bhatkar and Salim. "Kumbhar had a quarrel with Lashkar while Salim was the one who fired the revolver. All four have been charged with murder," he said..

