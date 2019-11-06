MP: CBI raids residence of Congress MLA
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of Congress legislator Raghuraj Singh Kansana and several warehouses in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.
Several local warehouses, including one Shriram warehouse, were raided by the investigating agency. According to the sources, Kansana's brother and family allegedly run the warehouses and there are charges of using forged documents for obtaining loans.
The searches were conducted to look into the alleged fake bills and documents of the warehouses. Further details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
