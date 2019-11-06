International Development News
The Congress party will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on December 1 along with other parties on the issues of economic slowdown and agrarian crisis.

Cong along with 12 Oppn parties to hold rally on Dec 1 against economic slowdown, agrarian crisis at Ramlila Maidan
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on December 1 along with other parties on the issues of economic slowdown and agrarian crisis. It is worth mentioning that the Winter Session of Parliament will begin from November 18 to conclude on December 13.

Congress leaders along with the representatives of 12 opposition parties had a meeting here Monday at the Constitution Club where they discussed the issue of economic slowdown and distress in the farm sector and agreed to stage a united protest. Congress has already started its mass agitation in all districts of the country from November 5, which will continue till November 15 against 'rising unemployment, sinking economy and farm distress'.

The district-level agitation will be followed by a state-level rally and these issues will also be highlighted through press conferences in 35 cities of the country by November 8. (ANI)

Also Read: Congress extends supports to DK Shivakumar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

