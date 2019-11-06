Irani discusses with MSME officials ways to reduce gender gap in skilling frontline workers

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani held talks with officials of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Wednesday on ways to reduce the gender gap in skilling frontline workers as childcare or geriatric professionals. Irani shared a picture of the meeting on social media and said she had a productive discussion with the officials.

"Had a productive meeting with officials from @MSDESkillIndia & @MinistryWCD on ways to reduce the gender gap in skilling & up-skill frontline workers as childcare/geriatric professionals (sic)," she tweeted. Last week, Irani launched 'YuWaah India' -- an initiative of UNICEF's Generation Unlimited for fostering skilling and enhancing employment opportunities for Indian youth.

