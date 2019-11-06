International Development News
Development News Edition

Togadia appeals people to receive Ayodhya ruling in peaceful

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vadodara
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 20:42 IST
Togadia appeals people to receive Ayodhya ruling in peaceful

Antar-rashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) leader Pravin Togadia on Wednesday appealed workers of his outfit as well as the people in the country to observe restraint when the judgment in the Ayodhya dispute comes. The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce the judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute this month.

Togadia, a former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, said if the verdict favoured construction of Ram temple at the disputed site, AHP workers as well as others should celebrate it in a restrained way, without hurting anyone's sentiments. "Light lamps at your house, distribute `prasad' sweets but avoid any sloganeering against or for any person, party, organization or community," he said.

If the verdict went against the pro-temple side, people should control their emotions and have faith in the BJP-led government to bring a law to build the temple, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court weighs important environmental case from Hawaii

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday wrestled over whether a wastewater treatment plant in Hawaii is subject to a landmark federal law aimed at curbing water pollution in an important environmental case, with justices on both sides of t...

Jets RB Bell (knee, ankle) expected to play Sunday

An MRI on New York Jets running back LeVeon Bell revealed no structural damage to his knee or ankle. Coach Adam Gase said Bell is sore and wont practice Wednesday, but he should be ready for Sundays game against the New York Giants.Bell was...

Israeli robotics delegation to Dubai marks warming Gulf ties

Jerusalem, Nov 6 AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted on Wednesday the countrys triumphant teen delegation to the unofficial Robotics Olympics after its groundbreaking visit to Dubai, giving public expression to the growing,...

Air India employee unions to oppose privatisation plans

Employee unions at Air India on Wednesday decided to oppose privatisation of the airline as there is still no clarity on various issues, including payment of salary arrears and pension, according to a unions representative. The development ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019