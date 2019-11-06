Togadia appeals people to receive Ayodhya ruling in peaceful

Antar-rashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) leader Pravin Togadia on Wednesday appealed workers of his outfit as well as the people in the country to observe restraint when the judgment in the Ayodhya dispute comes. The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce the judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute this month.

Togadia, a former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, said if the verdict favoured construction of Ram temple at the disputed site, AHP workers as well as others should celebrate it in a restrained way, without hurting anyone's sentiments. "Light lamps at your house, distribute `prasad' sweets but avoid any sloganeering against or for any person, party, organization or community," he said.

If the verdict went against the pro-temple side, people should control their emotions and have faith in the BJP-led government to bring a law to build the temple, he added..

