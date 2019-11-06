International Development News
Real strength of TRS is party cadres, says KTR

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:41 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:40 IST
Image Credit: ANI

TRS in Telangana is one of the few political parties to provide life insurance cover to their members, its working president K T Rama Rao said on Wednesday, dedicating the ruling party's electoral success to the cadres. Rao, who also states Municipal Administration Minister, was speaking after handing over insurance payout cheques to the families of deceased TRS party workers at the party headquarters here.

"The party cadre is the real strength behind the party. Because of their hard work, the TRS has been victorious in the elections, he said adding the party was having over 60 lakh members.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were concerned about party members and their families, he said. A party release said its members were being extended a Rs two lakh insurance cover each and this year an annual premium of Rs 11.21 crore had been paid for the scheme.

In the form of insurance, Rs 31.63 crores had been paid to families of 1,581 party members to date, it said. Rama Rao, son of Chandrasekhar Rao, also said MLAs, MPs and other public representatives would hand over cheques to the remaining beneficiaries in their respective constituencies.

He interacted with the beneficiary family members and noted their problems and assured them to addressing them, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

