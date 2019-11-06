Cabinet approves MoU signed with Bangladesh on withdrawal of 1.82 cusec of water from India's Feni River

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave an ex-post facto approval for the MoU between India and Bangladesh on withdrawal of 1.82 cusec of water from Feni River by India for drinking water supply scheme for Sabroom town in Tripura.

A press note from the cabinet said, "As on date, there is no water-sharing agreement on Feni river between India and Bangladesh. The present supply of drinking water to Sabroom town is inadequate. The groundwater in this region has high iron content. Implementation of this scheme would benefit over 7000 population of Sabroom town." (ANI)

