UP: Fire breaks out in Lucknow's slum under flyover

A fire broke out in a slum under the flyover in Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar here on Thursday. Fire engines have rushed to the spot to douse the fire and operations are underway.

No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited. (ANI)

