Mumbai: Western Railways introduces 'Uttam' coaches with CCTV cameras

The Western Railways introduced Uttam coaches for the local trains in Mumbai on Wednesday here. The state-of-art 'Uttam Rake' has improved interiors and features, including installing a CCTV surveillance system, electrically operated Passenger Alarm System, etc. The train will ply from Churchgate to Virar 10 times in a day.

The new coaches are fitted with all the advanced amenities needed by the passengers. Instead of a pulling chain, it has a red coloured push-button for emergency. All the coaches are installed with CCTV cameras. Almost everything has been changed in the rake for the customer's satisfaction. Fans, seats, gates, and windows have received a makeover. The Uttam coaches are spacious and seat height has also been increased.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Ravindra Bhakar said, "We have started Uttam coaches to provide better exterior and advanced services to the customers. Further, we will take the feedbacks of passengers to make future plans. He also informed that till now two Uttam coaches were manufactured at Chennai's Integral Coach Factory and has been given to South Central Railway and Western Railway respectively.

The Western Railways is celebrating its 69th Foundation Day and earlier this week it gifted Mumbaikers with a ladies special suburban train. (ANI)

