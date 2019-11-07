International Development News
CWC to discuss Ayodhya , economic slowdown on Nov 10

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is slated to meet here on Sunday to mull on party's strategy ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit which is expected anytime before November 17, claimed sources within the party.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is slated to meet here on Sunday to mull on party's strategy ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit which is expected anytime before November 17, claimed sources within the party. Also, important political issues and 'economic slowdown' are likely to be discussed ahead of the forthcoming winter session of Parliament beginning on November 18.

Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi will chair the CWC meeting in which the entire top brass of the party would be present. The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgement in the Ayodhya title dispute case before November 17 before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

CWC on August 10 appointed Sonia Gandhi as Interim head of the party. (ANI)

