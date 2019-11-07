Two killed, 45 injured as bus overturns
Two persons were killed and 45 others were injured, four of them seriously when a bus turned turtle near Kalna in West Bengal on Thursday, police said. The two killed were on a motorbike and were fleeing along the STKK Road near Kalna in East Barddhaman district to avoid routine police check, the police said.
The bus, which was behind the motorbike, while trying to save the motorbikers swerved and overturned killing the two men the driver had tried to save. Fortyfive passengers of the bus were injured in the incident, four of them seriously, the police said.
The seriously injured have been rushed to Kalna subdivisional hospital, the police said. Irate locals blockaded the busy STKK Road, which is the state highway 6, in protest against the police checking.
A large police force was rushed to control the situation..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
