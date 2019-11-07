Mohan Bhagwat or Bhaiyyaji Joshi to address nation post Ayodhya verdict

The top leadership of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be fanned across the country when the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babari Masjid title suit case, to call for calm. Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat or Sarkaryavah Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi might also address the nation post the verdict.

According to sources, the RSS is busy finalising its media and outreach strategy for dealing with the much-awaited verdict on Ayodhya land dispute. Sources said that with the verdict expected to be delivered soon, the Sangh is finalising a detailed plan regarding the placement of its top leadership across the country.

"Depending on the outcome of the verdict, a decision on whether RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat or Bhaiyaji Joshi may address the nation through the media would be made," informed a senior RSS functionary. Apart from welcoming the verdict, the Sangh leaders will be calling for calm from all sections of society and also monitor the situation prevailing in the region, sources said.

The Sangh has already asked its swayamsevaks to only celebrate at home and nearby temples in case a favourable verdict is delivered. Similarly, they have been asked to remain calm if the verdict goes the other way. Sources said that the details of dealing with the aftermath of the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict were also discussed in a high-level meeting of the Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was also attended by the BJP chief Amit Shah and its working president JP Nadda.

Over the past several elections, the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been one of the biggest promises of the BJP. The issue also has a strong backing of the RSS, the ideological parent of the party. Meanwhile, the coordination meeting of RSS and BJP took place in new Maharashtra Sadan in the national capital on Thursday.

RSS leader Krishna Gopal, BJP working president J P Nadda, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Giriraj Singh, Santosh Gangwar and party leader Bhupendra Yadav were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

