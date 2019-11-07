International Development News
Hope the situation improves soon: Kejriwal on Police-lawyer tussle

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hoped that conflict between the lawyers and police in the national capital resolves soon.

Hope the situation improves soon: Kejriwal on Police-lawyer tussle
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hoped that conflict between the lawyers and police in the national capital resolves soon. "Both lawyers and police are very important for the society. The situation of conflict amongst them is unfortunate. I hope the situation improves soon. We have worked for both police and lawyers," Kejriwal said on Thursday while flagging off 100 new buses.

"I want to congratulate the people of Delhi as 100 new buses will now run on roads. Just like Delhi is known today for its work in the fields of education, health, soon Delhi will also be known for its public bus system. In coming six-seven months, around 3000 new buses will be plying on Delhi roads. Out of these 1,000 will be electric buses," he said. An argument over the parking issue led to clashes between both the sides in Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday.

People from both sides received injuries during the violent confrontation. The issue has since then snowballed, with the protest by the lawyers seeking the arrest of police personnel involved in the clashes. Aggrieved by the incident, the Delhi Police had on Tuesday staged an unprecedented protest at police headquarters seeking the arrest of the lawyers. (ANI)

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar thanks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for attending special screening of 'Saand Ki Aankh'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

