International Development News
Development News Edition

Aspirations behind statehood movement form core of govt policies: U'Khand CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 22:58 IST
Aspirations behind statehood movement form core of govt policies: U'Khand CM
Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said that the aspirations behind the statehood movement, one of which was to take development to the hills, continue to be at the center of his government's policies. "One of the main aspirations, that drove the Uttarakhand statehood movement, was taking development to the hills and it continues to be at the center of our policies," Rawat said at a conclave organized in Almora.

Named 'Mere Yuva Meri Shaan' the conclave is part of the week-long statehood day celebrations by the state government. Rawat said the focus was on tapping the state's unique potential in sectors like organic farming and commercial cultivation of aromatic plants and hemp which have a big market both inside the country and abroad.

Rawat said the youth should develop an attitude of entrepreneurship to avail of the opportunities available in these sectors. Underlining the need for the Himalayan states to work in close co-operation with each other he said the recently held Himalayan Summit in Mussoorie was a step in that direction.

"It provided a platform to the Himalayan states to share their experiences with each other and fine-tune their development strategies," he said. He said the younger generation should overcome the old mindset of running after government jobs which are limited.

"It needs to think out of the box and make the most of the self-employment opportunities at hand," he said. Union Minister of State for Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju said efforts are being made to catapult India among the top ten countries of the world in sports by 2028.

"We are giving the best diet and best training to our promising sportspersons to help them realize their full potential and bring medals for the country at international events," he said. Getting government help in case of illness has become much simpler for sportspersons now, he said.

"If a sports person has represented the country at an international event and happens to be ill, he does not need to meet me to get financial assistance from the government. He can do so just by tagging me on social media, " he said. Uttarakhandi youth who had distinguished themselves in different fields were also honored at the conclave. Prominent among them are actor Dipak Dobriyal, hotelier Dwarika Prasad Raturi, international sprinter Vinay Sah, Lt Commander in Indian Navy Payal Sagar, mountaineer Poonam, Karate champion Pragya Joshi, and mountaineer Devyani Semwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Dates for submission of online applications for NTA exams extended for J-K, Ladakh candidates

The government has extended dates for submission of online application forms for the candidates of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for examinations to be conducted by the National Testing Agency NTA. The candidates of J and K and Ladakh have b...

Six robbers who targeted bank in Mumbai arrested

Six robbers, who had tried to loot a branch of ICICI Bank here and later fled with a laptop and some other items late last month, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. The incident had taken place in the early hours of October 28 at ...

Slovakia deputy speaker resigns over links to journalist murder suspect

Slovakias parliament deputy speaker resigned on Thursday over contacts with a businessman charged with ordering the murder of a journalist last year that sparked mass protests which ousted then Prime Minister Robert Fico. Martin Glvac, lead...

Bank of England holds rate, tweaks UK growth forecasts

The Bank of England has left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, it said Thursday after a regular meeting and before next months UK general election to unlock Brexit. The central bank also upgraded its UK growth forecast to 1.4 percent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019