International Development News
Development News Edition

K'taka rebel MLAs seek deferment of bypolls

Karnataka Congress-JD(S) disqualified MLAs on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking deferment of state bypolls which are scheduled to take place on December 5.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 11:51 IST
K'taka rebel MLAs seek deferment of bypolls
The Supreme Court (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress-JD(S) disqualified MLAs on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking deferment of state bypolls which are scheduled to take place on December 5. The matter was mentioned before a two-judge bench headed by Justice S A Bobde by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing the rebel legislators.

The bench asked Rohatgi to file the plea and said that they will later consider what to do. Rohatgi said that filing for nomination for 15 assembly by-polls seats is set to begin from November 11 but the judgment against their disqualification is yet to be pronounced by the court.

In July earlier this year, 17 MLAs were disqualified and barred from contesting polls. It had led to the fall of the Congress-JD (S) coalition government in the state. The elections to the 15 assembly by-polls seats were earlier slated for October 21 but later postponed to December 5 by the Election Commission (EC) as the case pertaining to the disqualification of 17 MLAs was pending in the Supreme Court.

The judgment on their disqualification was reserved by the apex court last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease from 6-mth highs on U.S.-China trade angst

Asian stocks retreated from six-month highs on Friday as conflicting signals from China and the United States on progress made in trade talks deflated market hopes of a near term truce to end their damaging tariff war.In a sign of the anxie...

New HIV subtype discovered, first since 2000: Study

Researchers have discovered a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus HIV called HIV-1 Group M, subtype L which is the first time a subtype of HIV has been found in almost two decades. The researchers from the multinational pharmace...

Trump will not impose tariffs on EU cars: Juncker

Munich Germany, Nov 8 AFP The outgoing president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday he believes the US will not impose new tariffs on imported European cars in the coming days. President Donald Trumps administration ...

Eoin Morgan registers fastest fifty for England in T20Is

Skipper Eoin Morgan on Friday registered the fastest fifty for England in the T20I format. He achieved the feat in the sides ongoing T20I match against New Zealand in Napier.Morgan scored his 50th run on his 21st ball and he surpassed wicke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019