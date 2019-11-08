International Development News
Tis Hazari clash:Video shows woman officer pleading to lawyers to not indulge in violence

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 08-11-2019 16:19 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:19 IST
Days after lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex, a purported video of the incident emerged on Friday in which a woman officer can be seen pleading to a group of advocates to not indulge in violence. The purported video comes a day after a similar video was circulated on social media wherein a violent crowd of men are seen assaulting the same lady officer.

In the video which surfaced online on Friday, the woman police officer can be seen pleading with with folded hands to the lawyers while her team is seen trying to control the situation before getting overpowered by them. The lawyers can be seen pushing and shoving away the woman police officer and her team. In the background, burning vehicles can could be seen.

Both the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Friday sought an immediate probe into the alleged attack on a senior woman police officer. Lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalised or set on fire, according to officials.

The complex turned into a virtual battleground after an argument between advocates and police over parking turned violent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

