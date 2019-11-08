International Development News
Nabaneeta Dev Sen's death a huge loss : Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the passing away of litterateur Nabaneeta Dev Sen is a "huge loss" to the world of literature and culture as well as to the city and the state. Dhankhar accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar went to Dev Sen's residence on Friday morning to pay his last respects.

Dev Sen, a Padma Shri and a Sahitya Akademi awardee, had passed away in her city residence on Thursday night after protracted illness. "Her death is a huge loss to the world of literature and culture and to the City of Joy and West Bengal," he added.

"I have come here to pay my heart-felt condolences to one of the greatest writers. 'Bhalobasha' (Dev Sen's house) has her lively presence all through. "I have had the occasion to speak to both of her daughters. They are brilliant. I have conveyed to them that their elder brother (himself) is in the Raj Bhawan. If they wish to convey any message, I will be only a message away," Dhankhar said.

Later in a tweet Dhankhar mentioned his visit. "Paid floral tributes at 'Bhallo Basa' to Nabaneeta Dev Sen. Sahitya Akademy, Padma Shri winner who made Bengal and Jadavpur University proud. Consoled her two daughters actor Nandana Sen and journalist Antara Sen. May her soul rest in peace," Dhankhar tweeted.

Dev Sen was a poet, novelist, columnist and writer of short stories and travelogues besides being an academician. She was also known for her research on the Ramayana.

Dev Sen had married Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen in 1958. They got divorced in 1976..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

