International Development News
Development News Edition

Guj BJP defends purchase of Rs 191 cr jet for CM, dignitaries

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:06 IST
Guj BJP defends purchase of Rs 191 cr jet for CM, dignitaries

The ruling BJP on Friday defended the Gujarat government's decision to buy a new aircraft worth Rs 191 crore to ferry Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries, claiming it was necessary for safety as the current plane in its fleet was old. The decision had come under fire from the opposition Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party.

Justifying the purchase of a new 12-seater, twin- engine Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft, the Gujarat BJP, in a statement today, said the move would eliminate an annual expenditure of Rs 5 crore which goes into maintaining the 1999-made Beechcraft Super King aircraft and a 2007-made helicopter. "When the common man is afraid of travelling in a 10- year-old vehicle, CM Vijay Rupani is risking his life by flying in a 20-year-old plane. The government's helicopter is dangerous to fly. That helicopter was forced to make emergency landing twice in 2017. Since then, in view of CM's safety, only private helicopter is being used on most occasions," said the statement.

"The new plane has been purchased after 20 years, following a report submitted by the state civil aviation department expressing concern about the fly-worthiness of the helicopter. This decision would save Rs 5 crore spent every year towards the maintenance of old aircraft and helicopter. New plane was purchased out of necessity, not for anyone's luxury," the statement said.

"Since the present aircraft was not able to fly long range, the government was forced to hire private jets, which costs Rs 1 lakh and more per hour. This new plane will not only ensure safety of the dignitaries but also save time and money," the statement said in response to criticism. It further added the new plane was not meant only for the CM, as it would also ferry other dignitaries like deputy CM and governor.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress had tweeted, "VVIP culture has really taken off in the BJP". Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda had tweeted, "Public money is being splurged. When farmers in Gujarat are in distress due to unseasonal rain and they are yet to be paid any compensation or insurance, a new plane worth Rs 191 crore is being purchased for the chief minister." Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain tweeted the story published in a Hindi daily and wrote "people ask how AAP government managed funds to make women's travel free in Delhi. It was made possible because your CM (Arvind Kejriwal), instead of buying a plane for himself, used the same money to make the travel free." Earlier on Wednesday, officials had announced that the five-year long procurement process for a new plane has come to an end as the two-engine Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft worth Rs 191 crore would be delivered in the next two weeks.

The new aircraft can carry 12 passengers and has a flying range of around 7,000 kilometers, much higher than the present 'Beechcraft Super King' aircraft currently in use. It can fly with a speed of around 870 kilometers per hour, much higher than the 20-year-old Beechcraft..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

WhatsApp Privacy Breach Case: Users asks Indian govt to explain ties with Israeli firm

HIGHLIGHTWhatsApp last week sued Israels NSO Group, accusing it of helping clients break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users.India is WhatsApps biggest market with 400 million users.A group of Indians including journalists and lawyers wh...

Bank of Baroda net profit jumps 73 pc to Rs 737 cr in Sept quarter

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday reported a jump of 73.2 per cent in its net profit to Rs 736.68 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 425.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the pre...

High-Level task force to be constituted to study all schemes of Himachal

A High-Level task force will be constituted with Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary as chairperson, and representatives of the Union Ministries of agriculture and food processing, railways and touris...

Sebi extends second phase of UPI implementation for retail investors till March 2020

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended till March 2020 the timeline for second phase implementation of the Unified Payments Interface UPI facility for retail investors applying for shares in public issues. The second phase was to be impl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019