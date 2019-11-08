Cops deny nod to 'Chalo Tank Bund' protest by RTC employees

Police on Friday denied permission to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees unions to organise a 'Chalo Tank Bund' protest. Permission was denied to the protest to be held on Saturday keeping public convenience in view, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar told PTI.

If the employees unions come up with a proposal to organise the stir at an alternative venue, it would be considered, he said. The RTC employees, who have been on strike since October 5 in support of merger of the Corporation with government and other demands, sought to organise 'Chalo Tank Bund' protest on Saturday.

The Tank Bund, on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake, connects Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The state government had earlier declared the strike illegal and said the corporation is not in a position to accept the demands.

The Congress, BJP and other opposition parties have already announced their support to 'Chalo Tank Bund'. The workers of RTC are keen on taking part in the protest and they would go ahead with the protest in spite of the hurdles, the employees unions' leader Aswathama Reddy said.

Saying that their fight is to safeguard RTC and public transport, he said the Chief Minister should hold talks with the employees to resolve the strike. On reports that PF officials in Hyderabad issued notices to the TSRTC over PF dues to the tune of Rs 700 crore, a senior RTC offcial said they have not received any notice and that the RTC PF Trust has not yet been bifurcated between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (following state bifurcation in 2014).

The striking RTC employees and political activists continued their protests at various places in the state against the TRS government's attitude towards the strike on Friday, the 35th day of the strike..

