Maharashtra: Man dies after being stuck in service lift of under-construction building in Thane

A man died after he allegedly got stuck in the service lift of an under-construction building near Bayer House in Hiranandani Estate of Thane West on Friday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Vishwakarma.

"Vishwakarma died after he got stuck in the service lift today on the 15th floor of Quantum building (under-constrution building), near Bayer House in Hiranandani Estate, Thane (West)," police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Nasiriyah: Hundreds break into govt building; set it on fire

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)