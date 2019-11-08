Drunk Maha youth held for giving false bomb info to NIA

A 22-year-old man was held on Friday for allegedly making a call to National Investigation Agency about explosives being placed at Nagpur railway station, police said. Ishwar Lalit Sawalkar, a resident of Wardha Road here, made the call on Thursday night in an inebriated condition after being scolded by his mother, an official said.

Sawalkar was pursuing a degree in Mass Communication from Pune and was at his home here for Diwali vacations, he said. "He told the NIA he had been kidnapped by Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) and had overheard them discussing the planting of explosives on platform number 8 of Nagpur station. A check by bomb disposal squad and security teams found the information to be false," he said.

He was picked up from his residence by Crime Branch on Friday morning and Sonegaon police station have charged him under section 182 (giving false information to public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

