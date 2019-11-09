Bihar CM cancels two-day visit in view of Ayodhya verdict
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday cancelled his two-day visit to Madhepura keeping in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya case, and instructed officials to ensure law and order in the state.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday cancelled his two-day visit to Madhepura keeping in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya case, and instructed officials to ensure law and order in the state. Nitish was scheduled to visit Madhepura but he cancelled his visit after the date of the Supreme Court's verdict was announced.
He spoke to the Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police on the possible law and order situation arising out of the judgement and instructed them to take necessary steps to maintain peace. The Supreme Court will pronounce its historic judgement in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case today. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- Supreme Court
- Ayodhya
- Babri Masjid
- Ram Janmabhoomi
ALSO READ
Bihar: Nitish Kumar extends wishes on the eve of Diwali
Sri Lanka's Supreme Court stays capital punishment till Nov 10
UPDATE 1-Georgia's supreme court halts execution for man convicted of killing store clerk
Nitish Kumar's JD(U) for 'proportionate representation' in Modi Cabinet
Industry association COAI using blackmailing tone to seek government relief for firms that have been asked to pay dues by Supreme Court.