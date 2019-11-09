International Development News
Delhi Police assures security at max, no question of any untoward incident occurring in city

The Delhi police have made adequate security arrangements keeping the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute in mind, said Joint Commissioner of Police ID Shukla on Saturday.

ID Shukla, Joint Commissioner of Police, Delhi speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi police have made adequate security arrangements keeping the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute in mind, said Joint Commissioner of Police ID Shukla on Saturday. "We have beefed up the security of the Supreme Court, high court premises and the security of all VIP and VVIPs in Delhi too have been increased to the max, we have done our very best and it will only increase during the day. There is no question of any kind of disruption occurring in the national capital," Shukla told ANI here.

The Joint Commissioner speaking about the security arrangements in place in the national capital added, "The Delhi police have made ample security arrangements in the city, we have taken the help of paramilitary forces. Delhi police's personnel are deployed in plain clothes as well and we are also getting support from the intelligence as well. There is no question of any untoward incident occurring today." Meanwhile, schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi as the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya dispute.

As a precautionary measure, the government has closed all schools, colleges, educational institutions from Saturday to Monday in Uttar Pradesh. Schools and colleges in Karnataka, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are also shut today. Even in Delhi all government schools and many private schools are closed, as it is a second Saturday and the government has advised all private schools to also remain closed today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

