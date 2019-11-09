Shimla Municipal Corporation offers 50 per cent discounts on garbage bill to households on adopting stray dogs

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution to offer 50 per cent discounts in the garbage bills, to households that adopt stray dogs. Divulging information about the initiative, Mayor of the Corporation, Kusum Sadret said, "This decision is going to benefit both, street dogs as well as the residents. The stray dogs will get shelter while the residents will be saved from biting incidents".

The decision was taken after receiving repeated complaints about the growing number of street dogs in the city. However, the initiative hasn't found many takers in the city. "Some people have called up regarding the issue of upkeep of these stray dogs, we will have a meeting with them soon", she said.

One of the city residents Vivek Mohan said, "It is very expensive to adopt a dog. The discounts being offered by the corporation are not comparable to it." Meanwhile, Shimla Municipal Corporation had also undertaken a campaign from 4th to 8th of November, where local residents are required to register the pet dogs with the municipal corporation. (ANI)

