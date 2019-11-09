International Development News
Ayodhya turned into a fortress ahead of Supreme Court Verdict

The security has been tightened in Ayodhya ahead of the landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case

ADG (Prosecution) UP Police, Ashutosh Pandey speaks to ANI in Ayodhya on Saturday [Photo/ANI].

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Ayodhya ahead of the landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case. While speaking to ANI, Anuj Kumar Jha, DM Ayodhya, said that from the past fifteen days a lot of arrangements pertaining to safety and security have been made in the region and added that they have requested people to maintain peace.

"From the past 15 days, a lot of security arrangements have been done in the region. Forces have been deployed at all the spots. Any violation of law should be taken care of. Action will be taken against those who found to instigate violence and break the laws. At present, everyone is peacefully waiting for the verdict," he said. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place as around 60 companies of the paramilitary force, RPF and PAC along with others have been deployed in Ayodhya. Ashutosh Pandey, ADG (Prosecution) Uttar Pradesh police, said, " Sixty companies of the paramilitary force, RPF and PAC and 1200 police constables, 250 Sub-inspectors, 20 Deputy Superintendents of police have been deployed. Double layer barricading, public address system, 35 CCTVs and 10 drones deployed for security surveillance."

"Devotees are visiting the temple of Shri Ram Lalla. There are no restrictions on visiting the temple," he said and added, "all markets are open, the situation is completely normal." A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the Ayodhya land dispute case today.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace and unity and said the court judgment will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. Several other prominent political leaders have also appealed to citizens to maintain peace and not believe in rumours being spread on social media.

Security has been beefed up across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the Supreme Court delivers its judgment in the Ayodhya case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

