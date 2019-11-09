International Development News
Ayodhya verdict: MHA monitoring security situation across country

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is monitoring the security situation across India and especially in Uttar Pradesh as the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce a historic verdict in the politically-sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case today.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is monitoring the security situation across India and especially in Uttar Pradesh as the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce a historic verdict in the politically-sensitive Ayodhya land title dispute case today. An advisory has also been issued to all the states to keep an eye and remain vigil especially in hypersensitive areas, MHA sources said.

Uttar Pradesh police have made robust arrangements to maintain law and order situation in the state and a special officer of additional director general (ADG) level has been appointed to monitor security situation in Ayodhya. According to the Uttar Pradesh Deputy General of Police OP Singh, the central government has provided 40 companies of security forces to ensure peace in the state.

"Special vigil is being maintained on more than 670 persons on social media. Police will not hesitate in stopping internet services if the need arises," Singh said. The DGP also said that the temporary prisons have been created in every district of state and there is a special focus on 31 sensitive districts. Section 144 already imposed in every district of the state, he added.

On the other hand, a massive security force of 60 companies has been mobilised in Ayodhya. ADG police and special in-charge of Ayodhya security Ashutosh Pandey said that 25 companies were already deployed in the region.

"Apart from this around 1200 constables, 250 sub-inspectors, 11 additional superintendents of Police (SP), 20 Deputy SP and 2 SP-level officials have also been deployed for security," Pandey said. According to information, forces are also on standby at different places across the country, which will be deployed as required.

Security arrangements have been made across the country ahead of the historic judgment. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case at 10:30 am today.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

