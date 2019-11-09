International Development News
Development News Edition

Satyendra Das, head priest of Ayodhya Ram temple, AIMPLB's Khalid Rasheed urge people to respect SC verdict

Respect the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute and maintain peace and harmony in the nation, said the head priest of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, Satyendra Das and executive member of the AIMPLB Khalid Rasheed on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ayodhya, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 10:41 IST
Satyendra Das, head priest of Ayodhya Ram temple, AIMPLB's Khalid Rasheed urge people to respect SC verdict
Satyendra Das, head priest of the makeshift Ram temple, Ayodhya (L), Khalid Rasheed AIMPLB (R), talking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Respect the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute and maintain peace and harmony in the nation, said the head priest of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, Satyendra Das and executive member of the AIMPLB Khalid Rasheed on Saturday. "I would urge the people to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court unanimously. The Supreme Court verdict should not be seen as anyone's victory or defeat, it needs to be followed," Das told ANI in Ayodhya.

The head priest also expressed happiness over the additional deployment of forces made by the administration in Ayodhya and said, "The decision by the government to deploy additional forces in Ayodhya is a welcome one considering there is a need to maintain law and order situation." Khalid Rasheed, the executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) too expressed similar sentiments and termed it a historic day for all Indians.

"It is a very important and historic day for India. Everyone was waiting eagerly for this, and all are looking at the Supreme Court for its orders. The verdict of the apex court will be acceptable to all," Rasheed told ANI in Lucknow. He also appreciated the stance taken by prominent political leaders and parties including RSS and Jamiat Ulema e Hind over maintaining peace and harmony and said, "The best thing is that all political leaders and parties and both Hindu and Muslim organisations, especially since the last 10 days, have urged people to maintain peace and harmony and accept the verdict, no matter what it is."

Meanwhile, Das, urging people to respect the apex court's verdict added, "Whatever the Supreme Court verdict might be, it will come with the order of Lord Ram and it should be followed as such." Security arrangements have been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Ayodhya district, in view of the impending judgment in the case. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in Ayodhya till December 10.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the government was committed to providing security to everyone and said strict action would be taken against those trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya case: Underlying structure was not an Islamic structure, says SC

The Supreme Court Saturday said the underlying structure below the disputed site at Ayodhya was not an Islamic structure, but the ASI has not established whether a temple was demolished to build a mosque. The observation by a 5-judge Consti...

Prohibitory orders issued across national capital to maintain public order: Delhi Police.

Prohibitory orders issued across national capital to maintain public order Delhi Police....

On the contrary, Hindus established their case that they were in possession of outer courtyard: SC

On the contrary, Hindus established their case that they were in possession of outer courtyard SC....

Section 144 of CrPC clamped in Mumbai in view of the SC's Ayodhya verdict

Section 144 of CrPC clamped in Mumbai in view of the SCs Ayodhya verdict Police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019