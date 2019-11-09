Satyendra Das, head priest of Ayodhya Ram temple, AIMPLB's Khalid Rasheed urge people to respect SC verdict

Respect the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute and maintain peace and harmony in the nation, said the head priest of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, Satyendra Das and executive member of the AIMPLB Khalid Rasheed on Saturday. "I would urge the people to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court unanimously. The Supreme Court verdict should not be seen as anyone's victory or defeat, it needs to be followed," Das told ANI in Ayodhya.

The head priest also expressed happiness over the additional deployment of forces made by the administration in Ayodhya and said, "The decision by the government to deploy additional forces in Ayodhya is a welcome one considering there is a need to maintain law and order situation." Khalid Rasheed, the executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) too expressed similar sentiments and termed it a historic day for all Indians.

"It is a very important and historic day for India. Everyone was waiting eagerly for this, and all are looking at the Supreme Court for its orders. The verdict of the apex court will be acceptable to all," Rasheed told ANI in Lucknow. He also appreciated the stance taken by prominent political leaders and parties including RSS and Jamiat Ulema e Hind over maintaining peace and harmony and said, "The best thing is that all political leaders and parties and both Hindu and Muslim organisations, especially since the last 10 days, have urged people to maintain peace and harmony and accept the verdict, no matter what it is."

Meanwhile, Das, urging people to respect the apex court's verdict added, "Whatever the Supreme Court verdict might be, it will come with the order of Lord Ram and it should be followed as such." Security arrangements have been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Ayodhya district, in view of the impending judgment in the case. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in Ayodhya till December 10.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the government was committed to providing security to everyone and said strict action would be taken against those trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the state. (ANI)

