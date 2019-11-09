We urge authority to open the Chunabhatti-BKC flyover for public within 2 days: NCP leader

NCP leader Nawab Malik reached Chunabhatti-BKC flyover here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday urging that it should be open for public within two days. Malik claimed that Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner had promised to open it by November 9.

"Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner had said it will be done by November 9. But we are being told now it can be completed only by Monday/Tuesday," said Malik "We do not want to disturb them but we request them to complete the work within 2 days and open the flyover so that the traffic situation can be resolved," he said.

The NCP alleges that BJP-Shivsena government did not inaugurate the flyover earlier, despite the flyover was ready before the elections. (ANI)

