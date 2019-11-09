Ayodhya verdict strengthens India's pride: Fadnavis

Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday welcomed the supreme court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute as the one "strengthening the pride of the country." Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarter here, Fadnavis said, "The decision of the supreme court strengthens the pride of the country. This (decision) is not victory or defeat for any community." "The verdict delivered today is historic because it was unanimous. It shows respect to the sentiment of public," he said. The supreme court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"I welcome this decision. No need to see this decision through any particular glass. People from various backgrounds have accepted this decision," Fadnavis said. He said Maharashtra has a tradition of peace and harmony.

"Some festivals are coming up in the next few days. I hope they will be celebrated peacefully," he added. Fadnavis further said people cutting across communities will accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Vishwas'..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)