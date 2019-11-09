SC verdict vindication that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya: Seer

Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Saturday hailed the supreme court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, which he said vindicated that Lord Ram was born in the Uttar Pradesh town. The supreme court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"I am happy with the supreme court verdict which confirmed it (the disputed site) as the birth place of Lord Ram. There is no doubt that Shreeram was born in Ayodhya," said Saraswati, who is Shankaracharya of Jyotish and Dwarka-Sharda Peeths. The Hindu seer, however, expressed reservations over the apex court's directive to allot 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board, saying Ayodhya houses several temples.

Responding to a query on the SC directive that a trust be formed to construct a Ram temple, he said, "A trust already exists which was set up during the tenure of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao." Saraswati said the design of the proposed Ram temple complex should be as spacious like the Angkor Wat Temple in Cambodia..

