Former UP Guv Ram Naik hails Ayodhya verdict

Former Uttar Pradesh governor and senior BJP leader Ram Naik on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In a statement, Naik said, "I welcome the unanimous historical verdict of the Supreme Court. In older days, all citizens were happy in 'Ram Rajya'; similarly this verdict should satisfy all Muslims for Waqf Board and Hindus." "I had once said Ram is in DNA of Indians. I am happy an age-old resolve to build Ram Mandir will soon materialise," he added. "I am sure all will comply with the verdict willingly and peacefully," Naik said..

