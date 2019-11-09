International Development News
Sweets distributed as Jammu welcomes SC verdict in Ayodhya case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 09-11-2019 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 16:38 IST
People in Jammu on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case by distributing sweets as security forces enforced strict prohibitory orders to maintain law and order. Barring bursting of firecrackers at some places shortly after the apex court delivered the verdict, the overall situation in the city of temples remained by and large peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere, officials said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC came into force in the newly-created union territory around midnight after the DGP chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in view of the Supreme Court verdict.

"We welcome the historic and balanced judgement of the Supreme Court. It is a victory for the 130 crore citizens and I hope that the people will maintain peace and harmony for the progress and development of the country," president of Jammu and Kashmir unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Leela Karan Sharma told reporters here. Sharma visited the party headquarters to celebrate the decision with his colleagues and distributed sweets amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

"The judgement is a tribute to lakhs of 'karykartas' (activists) who had laid their lives for the liberation of Ram Janam Bhoomi during last 491 years of struggle. The judgement has balanced the plea of the other side by directing the Centre to provide alternative land for construction of mosque which we welcome wholeheartedly," he said. Shiv Sena Dogra Front president Ashok Gupta also distributed sweets at a function here and said "the decision has come as a win win situation for both the sides".

The Secretary of Anjuman-e-Imamia, Prof Shujat Ali Khan, welcomed the judgement of the five-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and said any wrong decision would have set the entire country on fire. "We should respect the judgement in the long running dispute and work together to maintain peace and communal harmony," he said, claiming that vested interests were the biggest obstacle in peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Jammu West Assembly movement president Sunil Dimple also welcomed the decision and said everyone, irrespective of religious affiliation, are happy with the verdict. "We should maintain brotherhood for the progress of our country. The judgement is neither a win or a defeat for anyone," he said, appealing to the administration to immediately lift the restrictions and allow people of all communities to celebrate the "historic occasion".

