Sikh devotees take out 'nagar kirtan' amid tight security in Jammu

Amid tight security arrangements, hundreds of Sikh devotees on Saturday took part in a 'Nagar kirtan' (religious procession) in connection with the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, officials said. Authorities enforced prohibitory orders, banning assembly of four or more people, strictly across the Jammu region this morning as a precautionary measure ahead of Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case.

The religious procession was allowed after the organizers sought permission from the authorities concerned, the officials said. They said the 'Nagar kirtan' was jointly organized by the State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board and the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Jammu from a gurdwara near Jewel Chowk. It culminated at Gandhi Nagar.

Adequate police and paramilitary personnel escorted the procession throughout the route, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)