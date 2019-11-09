International Development News
Sikh devotees take out 'nagar kirtan' amid tight security in Jammu

  Jammu
  Updated: 09-11-2019 17:41 IST
  Created: 09-11-2019 17:30 IST
Sikh devotees take out 'nagar kirtan' amid tight security in Jammu
Amid tight security arrangements, hundreds of Sikh devotees on Saturday took part in a 'Nagar kirtan' (religious procession) in connection with the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, officials said. Authorities enforced prohibitory orders, banning assembly of four or more people, strictly across the Jammu region this morning as a precautionary measure ahead of Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case.

The religious procession was allowed after the organizers sought permission from the authorities concerned, the officials said. They said the 'Nagar kirtan' was jointly organized by the State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board and the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Jammu from a gurdwara near Jewel Chowk. It culminated at Gandhi Nagar.

Adequate police and paramilitary personnel escorted the procession throughout the route, the officials said.

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

