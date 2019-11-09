Jai Ram Thakur, Virbhadra welcome Ayodhya verdict
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his predecessor Virbhadra Singh have welcomed the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. "We should respect the decision of the apex court and it should not be taken as victory or defeat," Thakur tweeted.
Terming the decision as historic, the chief minister said: "I appeal to the residents of Himachal to maintain peach, harmony and unity." In a statement, veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh expressed satisfaction over the verdict.
"Harmony and affection between the Hindu and Muslim communities will further strengthen with this long-pending decision," he said. A supporter of the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Singh said: "Ram temple in Ayodhya is a symbol of our faith, and Hindus and Muslims keep on living in harmony in Ayodhya." PTI DJI
