HIGHLIGHTS AT 6.15 PM

DEL99 LDALL AYODHYA SC backs Ram temple in Ayodhya, gives Muslims nearly twice the disputed land for mosque

New Delhi: Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

DEL82 KARTARPUR-PM-LD INAUGURATE PM inaugurates Kartarpur corridor, flags off first 'jatha' of pilgrims

Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdsapur): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor, flagging off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims here, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

DEL113 AYODHYA-LDALL REAX Ayodhya verdict: PM says not anybody's win or loss, AIMPLB may seek review

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that the Supreme Court's Ayodhya case verdict should not be seen as win or loss for anyone as the judgement evoked mixed reactions with the BJP, its allies as well as the Congress hailing the ruling and the Muslim side led by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) saying it was contemplating seeking a review.

DEL120 AYODHYA-LDALL SECURITY Ayodhya verdict: Security forces across India on their toes to maintain peace

New Delhi: An overwhelming presence of men and women in 'khaki' on ground, intensive patrolling and monitoring of various social media platforms were the drill followed by state police forces to check any inflammatory or mischievous act in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict that cleared the way for creation of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Cyclone Bulbul : Mamata monitoring situation Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said she is herself monitoring the situation and the administration has taken all measures to tackle any contingency in view of Cyclone Bulbul, which will make its landfall in the coastal area of the state and .

With no new govt in sight, Maha Assembly to be in 'suspended animation' Mumbai: With the political impasse in Maharashtra continuing, the newly-elected 14th Legislative Assembly of the state would remain in "suspended animation" until the Governor summons it, a legislature expert said on Saturday.

LGD68 SC-AYODHYA-MEDIATION Ayodhya dispute mediation settlement conditional, can't be binding: SC

New Delhi: The Ayodhya mediation settlement, which was agreed by some of the parties to amicably resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, cannot be treated as binding as it was conditional on certain stipulations being fulfilled, the Supreme Court said on Saturday.

LGD67 SC-AYODHYA-MUSLIMS Ayodhya case: Muslims to get alternative land for mosque, wrong committed must be remedied, says SC

New Delhi: Muslim parties will be allotted alternative land of five acres for constructing a mosque in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court held on Saturday while observing that it is necessary to provide them restitution for the "unlawful destruction" of their place of worship.

Pakistan PM formally inaugurates Kartarpur corridor Kartarpur (Pakistan): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday formally inaugurated the historic Kartarpur corridor ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

FGN16 KARTARPUR-PAK-LD PILGRIMS

First batch of Indian pilgrims enters Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor Kartarpur (Pakistan):The first batch of the Indian pilgrims entered Pakistan on Saturday through the historic Kartarpur corridor which was thrown open ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

India Inc hails Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Ram temple New Delhi: India Inc on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court for deciding on a centuries-old dispute over ownership of a plot of land in Ayodhya, paving the way for construction of a temple at a site which Hindu groups believe is the revered birthplace of Lord Ram.

SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW T20 series decider: Momentum with India but Bangladesh can spring another surprise

Nagpur: India will be eyeing their first T20 International series win at home this season when they take on Bangladesh in the decisive third game here on Sunday, with the hope that their fringe players contribute significantly to a victory.

