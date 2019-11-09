International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi units of BJP, Congress urge people to maintain peace, harmony after Ayodhya verdict

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 18:45 IST
Delhi units of BJP, Congress urge people to maintain peace, harmony after Ayodhya verdict

The Delhi units of BJP and Congress urged people to maintain peace and harmony after the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari welcomed the judgment as "unprecedented and historic" and added it was not a victory or defeat of anyone.

The Delhi Congress in a meeting passed a resolution saying the party honoured the Supreme Court judgment in the decades-old case. "Constitution of the country is supreme for the Congress. The party honours the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya issue," its Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra said.

He urged Congress workers and leaders to ensure harmony and brotherhood in their neighbourhoods, and maintain restraint when commenting on the Ayodhya verdict. Tiwari appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and harmony.

"This verdict is not a victory or defeat of any community and you should maintain peace and harmony after the verdict," Tiwari said. The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Police find rifle linked to 2014-17 Athens attacks

Greek police said on Saturday they had found a Kalashnikov rifle used in a string of political attacks in Athens from 2014-17 - assaults claimed at the time by an urban guerrilla group. The weapon was found during raids on 13 premises in th...

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Greek police arrested three people and seized an arms cache in an ongoing anti-terrorist operation official likened to high profile arrests of Revolutionary Struggle group members in 2010. Greek police stated on Saturday two men -- a 41 and...

Graeme Smith could be South Africa's first director of cricket

Former captain Graeme Smith is in contention to become South Africas first director of cricket, a post created in the aftermath of the countrys group-stage exit from the World Cup. According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith is in running for the top ...

Sixth win on the spin lifts Chelsea to second in Premier League

London, Nov 9 AFP Chelsea secured a sixth straight Premier League win to move up to second as the in-form Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic struck to beat Crystal Palace 2-0. Abraham ended Palaces dogged defensive resistence with a simple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019