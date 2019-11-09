Delhi units of BJP, Congress urge people to maintain peace, harmony after Ayodhya verdict

The Delhi units of BJP and Congress urged people to maintain peace and harmony after the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari welcomed the judgment as "unprecedented and historic" and added it was not a victory or defeat of anyone.

The Delhi Congress in a meeting passed a resolution saying the party honoured the Supreme Court judgment in the decades-old case. "Constitution of the country is supreme for the Congress. The party honours the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya issue," its Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra said.

He urged Congress workers and leaders to ensure harmony and brotherhood in their neighbourhoods, and maintain restraint when commenting on the Ayodhya verdict. Tiwari appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and harmony.

"This verdict is not a victory or defeat of any community and you should maintain peace and harmony after the verdict," Tiwari said. The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)